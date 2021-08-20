Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 365,854 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Continental Resources worth $8,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLR shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $33.48 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $40.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.93.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

