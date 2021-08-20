Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $8,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSF. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $55,000. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 15.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PSF opened at $30.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

