Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Heska worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Heska by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Heska by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heska by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,540. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $265.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $93.26 and a 1 year high of $273.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,397.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.24.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

