Morgan Stanley Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,078 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Apollo Investment worth $8,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Apollo Investment by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,121,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 156,629 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 219,713 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AINV. raised their price target on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.21 on Friday. Apollo Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $859.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 66.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is presently 73.37%.

Apollo Investment Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

