Morgan Stanley Has $8.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.22% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,965,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 90,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 316.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 61,304 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:THD opened at $72.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.55. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $83.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.