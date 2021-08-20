Morgan Stanley Has $9.09 Million Stock Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prudential were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Prudential by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,032,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 708,954.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,549,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,158,000 after acquiring an additional 87,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 918,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,209,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PUK stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.1074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

