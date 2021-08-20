Morgan Stanley Has $9.10 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 177,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of PacWest Bancorp worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 17.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

PACW stock opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

