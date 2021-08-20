Morgan Stanley Has $9.19 Million Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 166,436 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.36.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $132.13 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

