Morgan Stanley Has $9.30 Million Stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $9,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYHG. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,628,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

HYHG opened at $62.11 on Friday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $70.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.65.

