Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,692 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of ACI Worldwide worth $9,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 615,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,409,000 after buying an additional 132,849 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 416,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 313,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 12,800 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $497,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,557.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.14. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $301.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.00 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

