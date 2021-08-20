Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774,786 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $9,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth about $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 411.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 464,258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 120.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 668,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 365,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $6,737,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, Director Marc J. Shapiro purchased 6,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,582.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,102 shares in the company, valued at $665,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $481,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 309,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

CADE opened at $20.07 on Friday. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.18.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.35. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorporation Profile

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

