Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,011,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 6.2% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $92,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.66. 6,319,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,506,539. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $104.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $183.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.89.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

