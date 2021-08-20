Morgan Stanley Purchases 12,148 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Trinseo worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trinseo by 86.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trinseo by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Trinseo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,787,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Trinseo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. Trinseo’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 15.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. raised their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

