Morgan Stanley Purchases 180,713 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 131.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.88% of Digimarc worth $9,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 139.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 113,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 66,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 17.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,560 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 7.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 166,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Digimarc news, Director Alicia Syrett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $396,138.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DMRC opened at $24.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $407.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.21. Digimarc Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

