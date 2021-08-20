Morgan Stanley Purchases 304,870 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223,081 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of YPF stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.63. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

