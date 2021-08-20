Morgan Stanley Purchases 545,157 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,432,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.41% of Quotient worth $8,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 47.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 10.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,481,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 597,154 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 292,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Quotient from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56. Quotient Limited has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Quotient had a negative net margin of 246.74% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

