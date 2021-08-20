Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Spectrum Brands worth $8,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 15.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 534,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,448,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,533,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 20.6% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 384,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,655,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 71.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 346,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 143,764 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Shares of SPB opened at $76.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.52 and a 12-month high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.