Morgan Stanley Reiterates Underweight Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GBERY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Geberit alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.90. 5,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Geberit has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $84.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.89.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.