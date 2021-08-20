Morgan Stanley Sells 10,176 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Primerica worth $9,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 865.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,061. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $175,142.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,082 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.04. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

