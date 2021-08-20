Morgan Stanley Sells 106,320 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $8,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,659,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,166,000 after purchasing an additional 424,300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,095,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4,949.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,876,000 after purchasing an additional 747,367 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 597,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,530,000 after purchasing an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 573,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $44.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.26. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

