Morgan Stanley Sells 114,811 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 385,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 114,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of NMI worth $9,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,071,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in NMI by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 290,605 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.67. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NMIH shares. lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

