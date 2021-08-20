Morgan Stanley Sells 178,144 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.21% of TEGNA worth $8,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE TGNA opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.20. TEGNA Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.75 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 19.00%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.