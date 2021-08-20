Morgan Stanley Sells 28,556 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 28,556 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 493.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.19 and a 1 year high of $180.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.88.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.89 per share, for a total transaction of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,735.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

