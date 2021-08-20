Morgan Stanley Sells 39,018 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,018 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Onto Innovation worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $6,955,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,661,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 975.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 29,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $2,229,461.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,397,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,965,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 188,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,009.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,720 shares of company stock worth $9,610,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE ONTO opened at $66.22 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

