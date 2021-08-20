Morgan Stanley Sells 492,963 Shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Vasta Platform worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 74,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 68,898 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTA stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57. Vasta Platform Limited has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.13 million and a P/E ratio of -52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). As a group, equities analysts expect that Vasta Platform Limited will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

