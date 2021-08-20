Morgan Stanley Sells 686,111 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 686,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Amkor Technology worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1,614.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 386.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amkor Technology by 34.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,524.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $67,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,429.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,312. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $27.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

