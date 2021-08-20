Morgan Stanley Sells 698,128 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,128 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Vista Outdoor worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.64.

In related news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $389,189.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.99. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

