Morgan Stanley Sells 95,524 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 331,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95,524 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Hawaiian worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,896,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Hawaiian news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HA shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

HA stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $918.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

