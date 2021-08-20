Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.28% of HealthStream worth $9,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in HealthStream by 83.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in HealthStream during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthStream by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

HSTM opened at $29.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.89 million, a PE ratio of 114.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.43. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

