Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,127 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of USANA Health Sciences worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock valued at $389,746. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USNA opened at $94.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 11.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

