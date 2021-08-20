MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in MorphoSys by 51.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MOR opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. MorphoSys has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.74.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

