Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) is Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sadoff Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 4.9% of Sadoff Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sadoff Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Motorola Solutions worth $73,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,821. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $149.81 and a one year high of $240.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.35.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

