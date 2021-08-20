Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Up 4.4%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 53,356 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 118,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Mountain Province Diamonds from C$0.05 to C$0.10 in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 406.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

