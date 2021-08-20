Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13,202.45

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of £132.02 ($172.49) and traded as high as £138.81 ($181.36). Mountview Estates shares last traded at £138.81 ($181.36), with a volume of 15 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £541.22 million and a P/E ratio of 17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 53.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £132.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

About Mountview Estates (LON:MTVW)

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

