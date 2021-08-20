MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 3.1%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) shares were down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.14. Approximately 101,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,488,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Company Profile (NYSE:MP)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

