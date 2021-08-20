MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS MPZZF opened at $2.95 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.

About MPC Container Ships ASA

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

