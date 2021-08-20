MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Upgraded by DNB Markets to “Hold”

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was upgraded by stock analysts at DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MPZZF opened at $2.95 on Friday. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62.
About MPC Container Ships ASA
