Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Sells $1,502,400.00 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COOP traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $38.22. 342,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

