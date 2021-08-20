MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.760-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MSADY opened at $15.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.52. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MS&AD Insurance Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

