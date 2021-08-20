mStable USD (MUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $152,741.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.35 million and $152,741.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,785.12 or 0.99773857 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00040806 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00076321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001100 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010286 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004360 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.