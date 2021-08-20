M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $154,892,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 42.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 676,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 201,879 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after purchasing an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 58.9% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 517,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,256,000 after purchasing an additional 191,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $134.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Wedbush cut their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

