Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Short Interest Update

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 621,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 239,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of MLI stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 853 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,478. Mueller Industries has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

