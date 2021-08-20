MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

MultiPlan stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. 475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.94. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of -10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,550,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 363.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,668,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,849,000 after buying an additional 19,345,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MultiPlan by 3,547.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,152,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 152.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,501,000 after buying an additional 3,199,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MultiPlan by 627.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,610,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,372,000 after buying an additional 3,114,028 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

