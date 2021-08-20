MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.00. MultiPlan shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.

MPLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,761,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in MultiPlan in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in MultiPlan by 25.5% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in MultiPlan by 22.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.