MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.00. MultiPlan shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 2,003 shares trading hands.
MPLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MultiPlan in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MultiPlan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.05.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.91.
About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
