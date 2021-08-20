MurAll Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 20th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.55 or 0.00847397 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00049003 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,689,502 coins and its circulating supply is 8,950,051,926 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

