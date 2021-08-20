Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $905.17

Shares of Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 905.17 ($11.83) and traded as high as GBX 936.77 ($12.24). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 928 ($12.12), with a volume of 146,605 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 905.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a GBX 9.75 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Murray Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.25. Murray Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

In other Murray Income Trust news, insider Merryn Somerset acquired 2,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £19,992.75 ($26,120.66).

Murray Income Trust Company Profile (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

