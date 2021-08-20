MXC One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.74 Million (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One MXC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market cap of $119.71 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MXC has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00387471 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001882 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.79 or 0.00925889 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

