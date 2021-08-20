My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.40 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00011976 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00147326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.63 or 0.99969027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.00911741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.06658509 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

