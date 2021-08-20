Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s share price traded down 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54. 5,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 832,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.28.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.12.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 48,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $1,029,328.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock worth $591,763. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

