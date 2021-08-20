MyWish (WISH) Market Cap Hits $1.88 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $716.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyWish has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00058878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.77 or 0.00857232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00109141 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00048475 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.