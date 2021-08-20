Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Market Cap Hits $1.24 Million

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 20th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $39,463.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00056490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.84 or 0.00136540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00146869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,017.34 or 1.00125464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.10 or 0.00923481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.49 or 0.06627371 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

